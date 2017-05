Tower in the Sky - Tactics Edition Released

Build the ideal squad from a dozen different playable heroes, and place your champions across four different combat lanes each filled with invading enemies of all shapes and sizes. All characters have unique stats and abilities and they can be equipped with a huge variety of weapons, items, and collectible T-shirts. Killing enemies gives your characters crystals that can be used to buy upgrades from a Skill Tree making them even more effective in combat!



Battle and strategize against dozens of unique enemy types across a full single-player campaign that spans a thousand years. Meet a colorful cast of NPCs as you explore the Kingdom of Tyrune and stop the Ancients dead in their tracks. And if you manage to get through the campaign, a New Game+ mode is unlocked for increased difficulty ...