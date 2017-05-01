 
Tower in the Sky - Tactics Edition Released

[May 01, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Tower in the Sky - Tactics Edition is now available on Steam, offering a Windows game that promises deep strategy in contrast to its minimalist design. This trailer offers a look at what that represents, and here are some further details:

Build the ideal squad from a dozen different playable heroes, and place your champions across four different combat lanes – each filled with invading enemies of all shapes and sizes. All characters have unique stats and abilities – and they can be equipped with a huge variety of weapons, items, and collectible T-shirts. Killing enemies gives your characters crystals that can be used to buy upgrades from a Skill Tree – making them even more effective in combat!

Battle and strategize against dozens of unique enemy types across a full single-player campaign that spans a thousand years. Meet a colorful cast of NPCs as you explore the Kingdom of Tyrune and stop the Ancients dead in their tracks. And if you manage to get through the campaign, a New Game+ mode is unlocked for increased difficulty ...

