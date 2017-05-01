Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Astrobase Command - 70's Space Station Builder & Crew Sim by Jellyfish Games
— Kickstarter. "Build the 3D space station of your dreams and handle a
tide of paperwork as your crew members, driven by powerful personality-based
AI, tend to their jobs as they see fit while developing friendships,
rivalries, and romances along the way. Space isn't a gentle place. Your crew
works hard to keep the station running while maintaining a work-life balance
or their bodies, relationships, and mental-health will suffer! Create your
species on a visual and statistical level, so they look and play the way you
want. A species of super-intelligent anti-social clones? We've got you
covered. Tough and genetically diverse dimwits? No problem! When we say
'create your own species' we mean it." Here's
a trailer.