Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[May 01, 2017, 5:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

  • Astrobase Command - 70's Space Station Builder & Crew Sim by Jellyfish Games — Kickstarter. "Build the 3D space station of your dreams and handle a tide of paperwork as your crew members, driven by powerful personality-based AI, tend to their jobs as they see fit while developing friendships, rivalries, and romances along the way. Space isn't a gentle place. Your crew works hard to keep the station running while maintaining a work-life balance or their bodies, relationships, and mental-health will suffer! Create your species on a visual and statistical level, so they look and play the way you want. A species of super-intelligent anti-social clones? We've got you covered. Tough and genetically diverse dimwits? No problem! When we say 'create your own species' we mean it." Here's a trailer.

