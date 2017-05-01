X-Wing XWVM Mod Video

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
This video shows off gameplay from XWVM, an upcoming mod for LucasArts' original Star Wars X-Wing game, which it will support whether downloaded from Steam, GOG.com, or played off the original floppies (thanks JDreyer). The clip shows off the various modern visual improvements they are adding, though there are apologies for the out-of-sync sound, which was due to video editing problems. Here's a list of elements they show off:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 1 May 2017, 16:16.
Chatbear Announcements.