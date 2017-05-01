 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

X-Wing XWVM Mod Video

[May 01, 2017, 09:44 am ET] - 14 Comments

This video shows off gameplay from XWVM, an upcoming mod for LucasArts' original Star Wars X-Wing game, which it will support whether downloaded from Steam, GOG.com, or played off the original floppies (thanks JDreyer). The clip shows off the various modern visual improvements they are adding, though there are apologies for the out-of-sync sound, which was due to video editing problems. Here's a list of elements they show off:

  • New explosions.
  • New HDR lighting.
  • New planets and sun.
  • Mission selection screen.
  • Complete Y-Wing historical mission set.
  • AI improvements.
  • Mission 5 playthrough.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Skullstone Gets Greenlight
X-Wing XWVM Mod Video
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Diablo III Necromancer Q&A Wednesday
Planescape: Torment- Enhanced Edition Plans
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
On Sale
Sunday Previews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.