Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

[May 01, 2017, 09:44 am ET] - Post a Comment

  • EXO ONE by Exbleative — Kickstarter. "EXO ONE is a surreal, momentum-based, exoplanetary exploration game coming to Windows, developed mostly by myself (Jay Weston) under the studio name, Exbleative. Players pilot an alien craft capable of manipulating the laws of gravity. Use a combination of gravity manipulation mechanics, rolling and gliding to build momentum and soar across a wide array of exoplanets. Follow the story of mankind's first, ill-fated mission outside the solar system." Here's a reveal trailer.
  • Queen of Corsairs by Ragiva Games — Kickstarter. "QUEEN OF CORSAIRS is an action filled rogue-like space arena shooter that lets players take on the role of a betrayed space pirate seeking revenge in intense, procedural space fights. Upgrade your ship from a procedurally generated tech tree that is different each time you play. Beat nine stages in a row, avoiding the perma death at all cost. Take revenge on Long John Sylver and destroy the Queen of Corsairs! "

