Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

EXO
ONE by Exbleative — Kickstarter. "EXO ONE is a surreal, momentum-based,
exoplanetary exploration game coming to Windows, developed mostly by myself
(Jay Weston) under the studio name, Exbleative. Players pilot an alien craft
capable of manipulating the laws of gravity. Use a combination of gravity
manipulation mechanics, rolling and gliding to build momentum and soar
across a wide array of exoplanets. Follow the story of mankind's first,
ill-fated mission outside the solar system." Here's a
reveal trailer.
Queen of Corsairs by Ragiva Games — Kickstarter. "QUEEN OF CORSAIRS is
an action filled rogue-like space arena shooter that lets players take on
the role of a betrayed space pirate seeking revenge in intense, procedural
space fights. Upgrade your ship from a procedurally generated tech tree that
is different each time you play. Beat nine stages in a row, avoiding the
perma death at all cost. Take revenge on Long John Sylver and destroy the
Queen of Corsairs! "