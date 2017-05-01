 
Out of the Blue

[May 01, 2017, 09:43 am ET] - 1 Comment

Happy May Day. To some this symbolizes the change in seasons and for others, its all about labor equality. But for me today it just represents how fast time seems to move, we're already into the fifth month of 2017, in spite of it still having that new year smell. Oh well, a little dancing around the maypole should help clear these disturbing thoughts.

May Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Speedboat Racing.
Path of the Rabbit by Daniel Linssen. Thanks Boing Boing.
Story: Severe weather- Deadly storms move east after tearing through central US.
Science: SpaceX Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission, Nails Rocket Landing.
Media: We Broke: Blackwake - Banzaii Mutiny Simulator. NSFW.
LIFE SAVER LIGHTNING (Triboluminescence Slow Motion) - Smarter Every Day. Thanks Rhialto.
Canada's New Shipping Shortcut.

