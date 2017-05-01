Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Happy May Day. To some this symbolizes the change in seasons and for others, its all about labor equality. But for me today it just represents how fast time seems to move, we're already into the fifth month of 2017, in spite of it still having that new year smell. Oh well, a little dancing around the maypole should help clear these disturbing thoughts.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 1 May 2017, 16:16.
Chatbear Announcements.