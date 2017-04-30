 
Diablo III Necromancer Q&A Wednesday

[Apr 30, 2017, 12:20 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Diablo III players with questions about upcoming changes in the action/RPG sequel will get some answers on Wednesday in a livestream Q&A with Blizzard. The focus will be the Necromancer, a class Blizzard is resurrecting from Diablo II. They don't actually say where this will take place, but that's a detail. Here's the big picture:

We have another Q&A Livestream coming up, and you’re invited! Join Senior Game Designer Travis Day and Lead VFX Artist Julian Love on Wednesday, May 3 to learn more about the Necromancer and the development process around this upcoming class.

Got a question for us? Submit any Diablo question by posting in this forum thread or via Twitter  using the hashtag #D3QA.

We’re hoping to answer as many questions as we can and can’t wait to see you Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. PDT. See you there!

