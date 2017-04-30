Diablo III Necromancer Q&A Wednesday

We have another Q&A Livestream coming up, and you’re invited! Join Senior Game Designer Travis Day and Lead VFX Artist Julian Love on Wednesday, May 3 to learn more about the Necromancer and the development process around this upcoming class.



Got a question for us? Submit any Diablo question by posting in this forum thread or via Twitter using the hashtag #D3QA.



We’re hoping to answer as many questions as we can and can’t wait to see you Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. PDT. See you there!

