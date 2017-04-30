Planescape: Torment- Enhanced Edition Plans

The Beamblog
has some reflections from BeamDog on what's Next for
Planescape: Torment- Enhanced Edition
. This includes details on their next
patch along with a farewell for one of their colleagues:
The team is
already hard at work on a 3.1 patch for PST:EE which will include a number of
bug fixes, feature requests, and polish items. We expect it will take a few
weeks to finish and test the patch and a full list of patch notes will be
available here on the Beamblog when we release. In the meantime, our community
and QA teams will continue to gather feedback and bug reports.
We’ve heard many fans asking for Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition to be
localized into Russian, Chinese, Italian, Spanish, and other languages. The team
is looking into options, however we currently don’t have anything to share on
that front.
In other studio news, our longtime Project Lead, Alex Tomovic, has decided to
step away from the gaming industry to take a lofty, high-profile position in
corporate IT management. Alex’s leadership on Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition,
Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, and Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
will be missed, however we wish him the best and hope to see him as a fan of
Beamdog’s future projects. Congratulations on the new job Alex!
Watch for more news on what’s next with Beamdog, the upcoming Planescape:
Torment: Enhanced Edition 3.1 patch, and a future blog series on the making of
PST:EE in the weeks ahead. We’ve got a lot to share about what's ahead and we’re
excited to have all of our fans along for the ride.