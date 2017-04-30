Planescape: Torment- Enhanced Edition Plans

The team is already hard at work on a 3.1 patch for PST:EE which will include a number of bug fixes, feature requests, and polish items. We expect it will take a few weeks to finish and test the patch and a full list of patch notes will be available here on the Beamblog when we release. In the meantime, our community and QA teams will continue to gather feedback and bug reports.



We’ve heard many fans asking for Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition to be localized into Russian, Chinese, Italian, Spanish, and other languages. The team is looking into options, however we currently don’t have anything to share on that front.



In other studio news, our longtime Project Lead, Alex Tomovic, has decided to step away from the gaming industry to take a lofty, high-profile position in corporate IT management. Alex’s leadership on Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, and Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition will be missed, however we wish him the best and hope to see him as a fan of Beamdog’s future projects. Congratulations on the new job Alex!



Watch for more news on what’s next with Beamdog, the upcoming Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition 3.1 patch, and a future blog series on the making of PST:EE in the weeks ahead. We’ve got a lot to share about what's ahead and we’re excited to have all of our fans along for the ride.