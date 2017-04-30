Steam Top 10

 
[Apr 30, 2017, 12:20 pm ET] - Post a Comment

There are eight games on this week's list from Valve of the 10 bestselling games on Steam.

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Outlast 2
  3. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
  4. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Pre-Purchase [DIGITAL RETAIL]
  5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  6. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  7. Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
  8. NieR:Automata
  9. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands
  10. NieR:Automata

