Out of the Blue

A little window in the spring weather allowed me to get my car treated with that protective coating. It got to look perfect and shiny for a few hours, but then it rained and now it's covered in pollen splotches. The good news is the coating should help protect the actual finish from these things, so it's all for the best. But the car does already look like it hasn't been washed in a month. I will not hate the fact that our next house will almost certainly have a usable garage.