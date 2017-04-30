Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A little window in the spring weather allowed me to get my car treated with that protective coating. It got to look perfect and shiny for a few hours, but then it rained and now it's covered in pollen splotches. The good news is the coating should help protect the actual finish from these things, so it's all for the best. But the car does already look like it hasn't been washed in a month. I will not hate the fact that our next house will almost certainly have a usable garage.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 30 April 2017, 14:01.
Chatbear Announcements.