 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Apr 30, 2017, 12:19 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A little window in the spring weather allowed me to get my car treated with that protective coating. It got to look perfect and shiny for a few hours, but then it rained and now it's covered in pollen splotches. The good news is the coating should help protect the actual finish from these things, so it's all for the best. But the car does already look like it hasn't been washed in a month. I will not hate the fact that our next house will almost certainly have a usable garage.

Garaged Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Pizza Quest.
Story: The LEGO has landed: New set allows you to build the Moon rocket.
Science: The Boring Company - Tunnels. What's the car for again? Thanks Hypothermia.
Media: At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn't Miss.
Japan Cherry Blossoms - Drone Lapse Times on Vimeo. Thanks Hypothermia.
Primitive Technology- Water powered hammer (Monjolo).

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Diablo III Necromancer Q&A Wednesday
Planescape: Torment- Enhanced Edition Plans
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
On Sale
Sunday Previews
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Gold Rush 2 Underway
Lethis - Daring Discoverers Announced
Strafe Preorders
Abandon Ship Trailer
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.