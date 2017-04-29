 
Gold Rush 2 Underway

[Apr 29, 2017, 11:07 am ET] - 3 Comments

Gold Rush 2 is now available, a re-mined-er of history and a bygone era in gaming. This launch trailer shows off some gameplay, oddly featuring neither gold, nor rushing, as it mostly shows our protagonist strolling about. Here's a description to outline more of what to expect:

Originally published in 1988, Gold Rush! was one of a series of seminal graphic adventure games from Sierra Online. It was one of a series of games that helped define video games history and represents a time when games were games and playing with your joystick meant something else.

Gold Rush! 2:

  • From the writers of the original 80’s classic and set 20 years after the original Gold Rush!
  • Completely new story and quests
  • New rendered and animated scenes throughout the game, all in full HD
  • New music throughout
  • Optimised Point & Click control

