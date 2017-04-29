Gold Rush 2 Underway

Originally published in 1988, Gold Rush! was one of a series of seminal graphic adventure games from Sierra Online. It was one of a series of games that helped define video games history and represents a time when games were games and playing with your joystick meant something else.



Gold Rush! 2:

From the writers of the original 80’s classic and set 20 years after the original Gold Rush!

Completely new story and quests

New rendered and animated scenes throughout the game, all in full HD

New music throughout

Optimised Point & Click control