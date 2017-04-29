Lethis - Daring Discoverers Announced

|
Triskell Interactive announces Lethis - Daring Discoverers, an upcoming adventure game with a retro flavor. You can see this in the announcement trailer, which also shows off the game's Frenchness. You can track the game on the official website, and here are some details to start with:
