Lethis - Daring Discoverers Announced

[Apr 29, 2017, 11:07 am ET] - Post a Comment

Triskell Interactive announces Lethis - Daring Discoverers, an upcoming adventure game with a retro flavor. You can see this in the announcement trailer, which also shows off the game's Frenchness. You can track the game on the official website, and here are some details to start with:

Lethis – Daring Discoverers is a planet-exporation game. You're playing one of five explorers, sent to space by the Lethian scientists to find extraterrestrial artefacts. Like a choose-your-adventure story book, you'll have to make many different choices during your adventure.

You prefer using brute force? Oh, you may!

Yet, you'll be also able to be diplomatic in case of unexpected encounters. Every planet comes with its own flora and fauna and its proper riddles. It's up to you to find a way to retrieve those hidden artifacts!

On top of that, you may also explore each planet to its fullest, to assemble all information about the planets wildlife and plants in your very own encyclopedia.

But make sure you save your information in your capsule, otherwise the next explorer will have to start learning everything all over again!

