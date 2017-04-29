Lethis - Daring Discoverers Announced

Lethis – Daring Discoverers is a planet-exporation game. You're playing one of five explorers, sent to space by the Lethian scientists to find extraterrestrial artefacts. Like a choose-your-adventure story book, you'll have to make many different choices during your adventure.



You prefer using brute force? Oh, you may!



Yet, you'll be also able to be diplomatic in case of unexpected encounters. Every planet comes with its own flora and fauna and its proper riddles. It's up to you to find a way to retrieve those hidden artifacts!



On top of that, you may also explore each planet to its fullest, to assemble all information about the planets wildlife and plants in your very own encyclopedia.



But make sure you save your information in your capsule, otherwise the next explorer will have to start learning everything all over again!