 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Strafe Preorders

[Apr 29, 2017, 11:07 am ET] - 2 Comments

Devolver Digital offers preorders on three different collector's editions of Strafe in advance of next month's release of this procedurally generated first-person shooter. They offer an in-game bonus for preordering, but in their typical style, also poke some fun at the whole concept:

1996 - Independent developer Pixel Titans and virtual murder peddlers Devolver Digital have unveiled three spectacular collector’s sets for STRAFE® and blessed the trembling masses with the opportunity to preorder the game on PC and Mac ahead of its gib-filled May 9 release [http://strafe.devolverdigital.com]. Fans that preorder the game on Steam or through any of the physical collector’s sets will receive the exclusive in-game VV-1N weapon that will change the face of exclusive in-game preorder bonuses forever.

Disposable income-loving consumers can preorder STRAFE® via Steam or monetarily prove their worth as a ‘real gamer’ by grabbing one of the flashy new physical collector’s sets:

  • STRAFE® Throwback Collector’s Edition: Designed and produced by Special Reserve Games, this handsome collection of 90s era STRAFE® includes items like floppy disks and pogs and comes with a digital download of the game on Steam.
  • STRAFE® Vinyl Collector’s Edition: Produced by industry leader Laced Records, audiophiles can choose between the standard two-disc vinyl set or the special edition that is limited to 300 copies. Both versions of the STRAFE® vinyl set are adorned with custom artwork inside and out and fans can bundle the vinyl set with a digital download of the game.
  • STRAFE® PS4 Collector’s Box: A limited run of STRAFE® PlayStation Blu-Ray disc and case is being made available via Special Reserve Games, region free.

“STRAFE® is already the fastest selling new procedurally generated first-person shooter IP released on the second week of May,” noted Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker. “Gamers can now get in on this unstoppable revenue train by giving us money earlier than we plan on giving you the game. It’s a win-win if you only consider the best interests of the developer and publisher.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Gold Rush 2 Underway
Lethis - Daring Discoverers Announced
Strafe Preorders
Abandon Ship Trailer
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New AMD Crimson ReLive Edition Drivers
30 Million Overwatch Players
Little Nightmares Released
Steam Hammer Early Access
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.