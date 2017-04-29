Strafe Preorders

Devolver Digital offers preorders on three different collector's editions of
Strafe
in advance of next month's release of this procedurally generated
first-person shooter. They offer an in-game bonus for preordering, but in their
typical style, also poke some fun at the whole concept:
1996 -
Independent developer Pixel Titans and virtual murder peddlers Devolver Digital
have unveiled three spectacular collector’s sets for STRAFE® and blessed the
trembling masses with the opportunity to preorder the game on PC and Mac ahead
of its gib-filled May 9 release [http://strafe.devolverdigital.com]. Fans that
preorder the game on Steam or through any of the physical collector’s sets will
receive the exclusive in-game VV-1N weapon that will change the face of
exclusive in-game preorder bonuses forever.
Disposable income-loving consumers can preorder STRAFE® via Steam or monetarily
prove their worth as a ‘real gamer’ by grabbing one of the flashy new physical
collector’s sets:
- STRAFE® Throwback Collector’s Edition: Designed
and produced by Special Reserve Games, this handsome collection of 90s era
STRAFE® includes items like floppy disks and pogs and comes with a digital
download of the game on Steam.
- STRAFE® Vinyl Collector’s Edition: Produced by
industry leader Laced Records, audiophiles can choose between the standard
two-disc vinyl set or the special edition that is limited to 300 copies.
Both versions of the STRAFE® vinyl set are adorned with custom artwork
inside and out and fans can bundle the vinyl set with a digital download of
the game.
- STRAFE® PS4 Collector’s Box: A limited run of
STRAFE® PlayStation Blu-Ray disc and case is being made available via
Special Reserve Games, region free.
“STRAFE® is already the fastest selling new procedurally generated
first-person shooter IP released on the second week of May,” noted Devolver
Digital CFO Fork Parker. “Gamers can now get in on this unstoppable revenue
train by giving us money earlier than we plan on giving you the game. It’s a
win-win if you only consider the best interests of the developer and
publisher.”