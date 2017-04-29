Out of the Blue

|
The decision to hold the NFL draft in Philadelphia is turning out to be a stroke of genius for entertainment value. When it was in New York the best you could expect from the crowd was the Jets fans unhappy with their team's latest misstep, but the Philly fans are up for booing just about everything. I don't often find myself celebrating the accomplishments of Cowboys, but I think Drew Pearson won the weekend for his willing to engage the fans in a steel-cage match.
