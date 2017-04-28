 
New AMD Crimson ReLive Edition Drivers

[Apr 28, 2017, 10:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

AMD Support now offers new version 17.4.4 Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD Radeon graphics cards (thanks Hypothermia). Here's a bit on the new release:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.4 Highlights

Support For

  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III™
  • Up to 7% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.4.3.(RS-131)

Fixed Issues

  • Some displays may experience corruption when using HDMI® scaling.
  • Battlefield™1 may experience stuttering in Multi GPU mode with 4K display resolutions when using DirectX®11.
  • HDR colors may appear incorrect in Mass Effect™: Andromeda on the latest Windows®10 Creators Edition update.
  • Some incorrect or unavailable feature descriptions may appear in Radeon Settings under the more/less help section.
  • Radeon RX 550 series graphics products may experience a hard hang when the user's system has not been rebooted for long periods of time.
  • Reboot prompt may be missing after Radeon Software installation on AMD XConnect™ technology system configurations.

