Little Nightmares Released

Steam News announces
the
release of Little
Nightmares
, a crowdfunded Windows adventure that's also available for
consoles.
This post
explains there is one more week to get in on some DLC for this for
free. Here's a bit on the release:
Leading interactive entertainment
media publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today
announces that LITTLE NIGHTMARES, a new adventure title from Tarsier Studios is
now available digitally in the Americas for the PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM®. LITTLE NIGHTMARES is also
available in physical form with the special collectable Six Edition for the
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at select retailers in North and Latin America.
LITTLE NIGHTMARES welcomes players into a grim and shadowy universe as the tiny
heroine “Six,” and presents a harrowing journey to escape from the dark and
gruesome creatures that lurk within. Featuring an interactive storyline and a
darkly whimsical art-style, LITTLE NIGHTMARES takes players deep within The Maw,
an eerie, twisted vessel filled with disturbing and dangerous enemies who are
eager to devour their next victim. Players guide Six -- a young girl equipped
with only her wits, a lighter, and her yellow raincoat -- through the mysterious
world to help her escape from the nightmares that await her at every turn.
Through the eyes of Six, players will experience a bleak and oversized world
that blurs the lines between dreams and nightmares.