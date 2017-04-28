 
Little Nightmares Released

[Apr 28, 2017, 10:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of Little Nightmares, a crowdfunded Windows adventure that's also available for consoles. This post explains there is one more week to get in on some DLC for this for free. Here's a bit on the release:

Leading interactive entertainment media publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announces that LITTLE NIGHTMARES, a new adventure title from Tarsier Studios is now available digitally in the Americas for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM®. LITTLE NIGHTMARES is also available in physical form with the special collectable Six Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at select retailers in North and Latin America.

LITTLE NIGHTMARES welcomes players into a grim and shadowy universe as the tiny heroine “Six,” and presents a harrowing journey to escape from the dark and gruesome creatures that lurk within. Featuring an interactive storyline and a darkly whimsical art-style, LITTLE NIGHTMARES takes players deep within The Maw, an eerie, twisted vessel filled with disturbing and dangerous enemies who are eager to devour their next victim. Players guide Six -- a young girl equipped with only her wits, a lighter, and her yellow raincoat -- through the mysterious world to help her escape from the nightmares that await her at every turn. Through the eyes of Six, players will experience a bleak and oversized world that blurs the lines between dreams and nightmares.

