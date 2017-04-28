 
Steam Hammer Early Access

[Apr 28, 2017, 10:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Steam Hammer website now offers access to this sandbox steampunk RPG, as you can now join the game's closed beta for $11.99. This teaser trailer from last month shows off the beta, and here's a bit on what you can do in the game:

Your airship was downed over one of the Acribo islands. Make use of your engineering skills to survive – work your way from building a makeshift machete to your own airship fleet with the help of an extensive crafting system.

You’ll get to fight both on land and in the air. Free PvP for 64 players with a non-target combat system. Grab your steam jetpack and get ready to hijack the enemy’s airships! Seize impregnable forts surrounded by turrets in mid-air!

You can make multilayered modular buildings and unique equipment: steam motorcycles, military airships and even flying leviathans! Create and customize steam and bionic weapons to suit your style: steam hammer vs chain sword or negative staff vs Tesla generator – the possibilities are endless. Join your friends and build a city to make your own rules.modify the terrains to suit your needs: dig mines to obtain minerals, connect your fortifications by secret tunnels, surround yourself with deep ditches or build steep mounds – you name it!

