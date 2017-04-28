For Honor Season 2 Details

The Centurion. The Shinobi. These are the two new heroes that will be stalking the battlefields of For Honor when Season 2 begins on May 16. Wielding the Japanese Kusarigama, the Shinobi is a Samurai Assassin who moves gracefully and strikes with precision. The Centurion, a Knight Hybrid, uses the classic gladius to deal damage at close range. Both heroes will be available for free for season pass holders on May 16, and will be available for other players to purchase with steel on May 23.



In addition to two new heroes, two new maps titled Forge and Temple Garden will offer new battlegrounds for the continuing conflict. These will be available for free for all players at the start of Season 2, along with an update that will increase the maximum gear score, adjust the balance of the entire gear stats system, and introduce a new Epic level of gear rarity. The start of the season will also mark the return of the Faction War and a chance for the Vikings to repeat their hard-fought first-season victory.



At the end of Season One, a title update (Update 1.06) was released on PC to improve network stability and add some gameplay changes and hero balancing. This update is also available on consoles. For more on For Honor, check out the UbiBlog’s previous coverage below this shot of the Centurion’s gladius in action.