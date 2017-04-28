Uncut Half-Life in Germany

The German edition of Half-Life changed a bunch of details. For starters, barnacles - those awful ceiling aliens that eat anyone passing by - burped out screws when killed.



Enemy soldiers were changed to robots, and they burst into electrical components when killed. Scientists and other allies just sit down and shake their heads at players who try to kill them, eventually vanishing into nothing.



Headcrabs flopped dead unceremoniously and bloodlessly, phasing out of existence after a few seconds post-death. Watch the video embedded above if you want to see some examples. It's pretty funny how bad it is.