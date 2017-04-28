Uncut Half-Life in Germany

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
PCGamesN has word that Half-Life is now available in Germany without any cuts, as the version of the classic FPS was previously censored to comply with German law. They offer a video to show how some of the cuts played out previously, explaining:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 April 2017, 15:30.
Chatbear Announcements.