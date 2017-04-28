Windows de Blob Released

|
Steam and GOG now offer the release of de Blob for Windows, offering PC gamers a crack at this imaginative 3D platformer that sets you on a one-blob crusade to rescue your world from its monochrome dreariness with a few dashes of color. This is a long time coming, as the console and mobile editions of this came out in 2008. This launch trailer shows off the gameplay and offers a listen to the game's soundtrack. Here's a bit on what to expect:
