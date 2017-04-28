 
Windows de Blob Released

[Apr 28, 2017, 09:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam and GOG now offer the release of de Blob for Windows, offering PC gamers a crack at this imaginative 3D platformer that sets you on a one-blob crusade to rescue your world from its monochrome dreariness with a few dashes of color. This is a long time coming, as the console and mobile editions of this came out in 2008. This launch trailer shows off the gameplay and offers a listen to the game's soundtrack. Here's a bit on what to expect:

The evil I.N.K.T. Corporation has declared 'Color is a Crime!' and leeched Chroma City of all its beauty and interest. The race to rescue Chroma City has just begun, and only de Blob can save the world from a black-and-white future with his unique abilities to color the world back to life.

  • de Blob: Flip, bounce and smash your way past the all-powerful I.N.K.T. Corporation to launch a revolution and save Chroma City from a future without color
  • Long Live Color! Join the Color Revolutionaries in the resistance against Comrade Black and his diabolical array of hot plates, electric shocks, and ink turrets
  • Free The Citizens: Free your friends from a black and white world by painting the city back to life as you dodge ink cannons, flatten I.N.K.T. tanks and outsmart Inky soldiers
  • Multiplayer: Compete to control Chroma City in 4-player split screen in eight different multiplayer modes
  • Save your City: Paint Chroma City's towering skyscrapers, expansive bridges and massive landmarks in your own style using custom colors, patterns and soundtracks

