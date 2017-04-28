Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

Runes: The Forgotten Path, a VR wizard adventure by Stormborn Studio —
Kickstarter. "Runes: The Forgotten Path is a VR adventure set in a
fantasy world in which you play as a renegade wizard. You will master the
art of spellcasting by drawing rune shapes in the air with your hands to
solve puzzles and fight enemies. With your spells and wits you will try to
remember your lost memories and escape Oblivion, a prison inside your own
mind. Runes will challenge you with puzzles designed specifically for VR
without holding your hand throughout the process. The story puts you in a
world made of dreams and memories that will captivate your senses." A
playable demo is offered, and
here's a video.