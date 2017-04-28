 
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

[Apr 28, 2017, 09:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

  • Runes: The Forgotten Path, a VR wizard adventure by Stormborn Studio — Kickstarter. "Runes: The Forgotten Path is a VR adventure set in a fantasy world in which you play as a renegade wizard. You will master the art of spellcasting by drawing rune shapes in the air with your hands to solve puzzles and fight enemies. With your spells and wits you will try to remember your lost memories and escape Oblivion, a prison inside your own mind. Runes will challenge you with puzzles designed specifically for VR without holding your hand throughout the process. The story puts you in a world made of dreams and memories that will captivate your senses." A playable demo is offered, and here's a video.

