Prey System Specs

[Apr 27, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Bethesda.net announces the promised launch of the console beta for Prey, the upcoming first-person shooter refresh. Since PC owners will not get a demo to see how the game runs for them, they provide PC system specifications:

PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum
CPU: Intel i5-2400, AMD FX-8320
GPU: GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2GB
Memory: 8 GB

Recommended
CPU: Intel i7-2600K, AMD FX-8350
GPU: GTX 970 4GB, AMD R9 290 4GB
Memory: 16 GB

PC DRIVERS

We’ll update this post with the driver information soon. Stay tuned!

PC ADVANCED SETTINGS

  • Object Detail
  • Shadow Quality
  • Texture Quality
  • Anisotropic Filtering
  • Anti-Aliasing
  • Horizontal Field of View
  • Screen Space Directional Occlusion
  • Screen Space Reflections

