Neverwinter Celebrates 15M Players

[Apr 27, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Perfect World Entertainment announces that Neverwinter has attracted over 15 million players on PCs and consoles since the launch of the free-to-play D&D MMORPG. Cryptic Studios thanks everyone in this video, and here's more on the milestone:

Today, Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of free-to-play MMORPGs, and Cryptic Studios announced that Neverwinter - a free-to-play MMORPG based on Dungeons & Dragons – now boasts more than 15 million registered players across PC, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. The game is now available in more than 110 countries worldwide, most recently releasing in Hong Kong on PS4.

Since its original launch in June 2013, Neverwinter has continued to receive expansions, bringing exciting and diverse content from the Forgotten Realms and Dungeons & Dragons lore. From defeating the elven lich Valindra Shadowmantle to facing off against monstrous demon lords in the Underdark and going toe-to-toe with frost giants in Icewind Dale, adventurers continue to experience the Forgotten Realms with players around the world. The Cloaked Ascendancy, now available on all platforms, marks the 11th major content expansion to the action MMO.

Duck Game Free Weekend
Steam News announces a free weekend is underway for Duck Game, coinciding with a half-off sale on the throwback Windows platformer. In case the title is not informative enough, here's more on the game:

Enter the futuristic year of 1984, an age where ducks run wild in a frantic battle for glory. Win over the crowd and gain a following by blasting your feathered friends with Shotguns, Net Guns, Mind Control Rays, Saxophones, Magnet Guns, and pretty much anything else a duck could use as a weapon. One hit and you're roasted. This is DUCK GAME. Don't blink.

  • 2 to 4 PLAYERS in either Local Multiplayer Couch Combat, or NEW Online Play!
  • Single Player challenge mode
  • Easy to pick up, emphasizing strategy over twitch reaction
  • 50+ Levels, 50+ Weapons
  • Level Editor

