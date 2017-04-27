Neverwinter Celebrates 15M Players

Perfect World Entertainment
announces that Neverwinter has attracted over 15 million players on PCs and
consoles since the launch of the free-to-play D&D MMORPG. Cryptic Studios thanks
everyone in this video, and
here's more on the milestone:
Today, Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a
leading publisher of free-to-play MMORPGs, and Cryptic Studios announced that
Neverwinter - a free-to-play MMORPG based on Dungeons & Dragons – now boasts
more than 15 million registered players across PC, Xbox One and PlayStation®4.
The game is now available in more than 110 countries worldwide, most recently
releasing in Hong Kong on PS4.
Since its original launch in June 2013, Neverwinter has continued to receive
expansions, bringing exciting and diverse content from the Forgotten Realms and
Dungeons & Dragons lore. From defeating the elven lich Valindra Shadowmantle to
facing off against monstrous demon lords in the Underdark and going toe-to-toe
with frost giants in Icewind Dale, adventurers continue to experience the
Forgotten Realms with players around the world. The Cloaked Ascendancy, now
available on all platforms, marks the 11th major content expansion to the action
MMO.
Duck Game Free Weekend Steam News announces a
free weekend is underway for Duck Game,
coinciding with a half-off sale on the throwback Windows platformer. In case the
title is not informative enough, here's more on the game:
Enter the
futuristic year of 1984, an age where ducks run wild in a frantic battle for
glory. Win over the crowd and gain a following by blasting your feathered
friends with Shotguns, Net Guns, Mind Control Rays, Saxophones, Magnet Guns, and
pretty much anything else a duck could use as a weapon. One hit and you're
roasted. This is DUCK GAME. Don't blink.
2 to 4 PLAYERS in either Local Multiplayer Couch
Combat, or NEW Online Play!
Single Player challenge mode
Easy to pick up, emphasizing strategy over twitch
reaction