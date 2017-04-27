Neverwinter Celebrates 15M Players

Today, Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of free-to-play MMORPGs, and Cryptic Studios announced that Neverwinter - a free-to-play MMORPG based on Dungeons & Dragons – now boasts more than 15 million registered players across PC, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. The game is now available in more than 110 countries worldwide, most recently releasing in Hong Kong on PS4.



Since its original launch in June 2013, Neverwinter has continued to receive expansions, bringing exciting and diverse content from the Forgotten Realms and Dungeons & Dragons lore. From defeating the elven lich Valindra Shadowmantle to facing off against monstrous demon lords in the Underdark and going toe-to-toe with frost giants in Icewind Dale, adventurers continue to experience the Forgotten Realms with players around the world. The Cloaked Ascendancy, now available on all platforms, marks the 11th major content expansion to the action MMO.