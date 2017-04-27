Expeditions: Viking Released

Here's
the announcement
that Expeditions: Viking
is now available for
Windows
on Steam
(thanks Acleacius). This historical RPG carries a 10% launch
discount for the next week, and there's also a Digital Deluxe edition that's 22%
off that also includes the soundtrack, a digital art book, and the Blood-Ice
DLC, described as "an ornate in-game sword item." Here's the pitch on the game:
Prepare for a grand adventure
As the newly appointed chieftain of a modest Viking clan, you’ll have a village
of your very own. But to carve your name into the runestones of history you’ll
need great strength, and great wealth to grow your village’s prosperity and
renown. There is little left to be gained from the Norse lands and so you must
set your sights on the the seas to the West, where tales speak of a great island
filled with treasure ready for the taking.
Seek your fortune
Your trusted huscarls will follow you to Valhalla if that be the order of the
day, but you’ll need more than loyalty to leave a legacy that will be remembered
for a thousand years. Now assemble a worthy band of warriors, build a ship, and
seek your wealth and glory across the sea. Britannia awaits in Logic Artists’
Expeditions: Viking.
Main features:
- Create your very own Viking chieftain! Carve out
your character from our unique character system, where stats, skills, and
abilities define your character’s role.
- Raiding or Trading? Vikings were known not only as
violent warriors, but savvy tradesfolk. How will you find wealth, with the
carrot or the stick?
- War and Politics: Side with various factions be
they Norsemen, Picts, or Angles.
- Reputation: Be mindful of your choices, the
stories of your actions may bring others to fear you, but will they trust
you?
- Step into the pages of history: In a beautiful and
visceral telling of the Nordic history.