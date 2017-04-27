 
Expeditions: Viking Released

[Apr 27, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Here's the announcement that Expeditions: Viking is now available for Windows on Steam (thanks Acleacius). This historical RPG carries a 10% launch discount for the next week, and there's also a Digital Deluxe edition that's 22% off that also includes the soundtrack, a digital art book, and the Blood-Ice DLC, described as "an ornate in-game sword item." Here's the pitch on the game:

Prepare for a grand adventure
As the newly appointed chieftain of a modest Viking clan, you’ll have a village of your very own. But to carve your name into the runestones of history you’ll need great strength, and great wealth to grow your village’s prosperity and renown. There is little left to be gained from the Norse lands and so you must set your sights on the the seas to the West, where tales speak of a great island filled with treasure ready for the taking.

Seek your fortune
Your trusted huscarls will follow you to Valhalla if that be the order of the day, but you’ll need more than loyalty to leave a legacy that will be remembered for a thousand years. Now assemble a worthy band of warriors, build a ship, and seek your wealth and glory across the sea. Britannia awaits in Logic Artists’ Expeditions: Viking.

Main features:

  • Create your very own Viking chieftain! Carve out your character from our unique character system, where stats, skills, and abilities define your character’s role.
  • Raiding or Trading? Vikings were known not only as violent warriors, but savvy tradesfolk. How will you find wealth, with the carrot or the stick?
  • War and Politics: Side with various factions be they Norsemen, Picts, or Angles.
  • Reputation: Be mindful of your choices, the stories of your actions may bring others to fear you, but will they trust you?
  • Step into the pages of history: In a beautiful and visceral telling of the Nordic history.

