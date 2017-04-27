Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Specs and Deluxe Edition Preorders

Tripwire Interactive announces details on a digital deluxe edition of Rising
Storm 2: Vietnam
, opening up preorders with a discount that makes this
cheaper than the regular edition. This will also include in-game items and
access to beta testing of the upcoming first-person shooter sequel. You can find
all the details on the official website
,
and here's an overview which includes system requirements:
Tripwire
Interactive today is pleased to announce that the sequel to the smash hit Rising
Storm, PC Gamer’s 2013 ‘Multiplayer Game of the Year’, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
is now available for pre-purchase through Steam. As it marches closer to its
impending release, the Digital Deluxe Edition of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam can be
pre-purchased now, at a 25% discount. At release, the Standard Edition will be
priced at $24.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition at $29.99. The pre-purchase
discount offers the DDE version at $22.49 from now until launch. In addition,
the pre-purchase will enable buyers to join a final closed beta weekend before
launch.
The Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Digital Deluxe Edition contains a mix of exclusive
in-game items, cosmetic unlocks and cool bonuses, including:
- 2 Exclusive Items: Camouflage “Boonie” Hats for
the North Vietnamese and U.S. factions
- 4 Early Cosmetic Item Unlocks:
- PAVN – Camo Ushanka
- NLF – Headscarf
- US Army/Marines – Lowland ERDL Helmet
- US Pilot – Dark Horse Helmet
- The official soundtrack featuring original music
from the game
The sequel to the smash hit Rising Storm, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is a
hardcore tactical first-person-shooter set in the brutal killing fields of the
Vietnam War. The game is a brutal, authentic recreation of the Vietnam War,
allowing players to join the fight – whether it be on the sides of the powerful
United States Military or the fearless Vietnamese resistance fighters.
Tripwire Interactive is also pleased to reveal to fans the final suggested
hardware specs for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam:
Minimum Spec
Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
Intel® Core™ i3 @ 2.5GHz or AMD Phenom @ 2.5GHz
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460 or ATI Radeon™ HD 5850
4 GB RAM
Recommended Spec
Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
Intel i5 @ 3.2GHz or AMD @4GHz
NVIDIA® GeForce® 760 or AMD R9 270X
6 GB RAM