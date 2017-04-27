 
Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Specs and Deluxe Edition Preorders

[Apr 27, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Tripwire Interactive announces details on a digital deluxe edition of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, opening up preorders with a discount that makes this cheaper than the regular edition. This will also include in-game items and access to beta testing of the upcoming first-person shooter sequel. You can find all the details on the official website, and here's an overview which includes system requirements:

Tripwire Interactive today is pleased to announce that the sequel to the smash hit Rising Storm, PC Gamer’s 2013 ‘Multiplayer Game of the Year’, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is now available for pre-purchase through Steam. As it marches closer to its impending release, the Digital Deluxe Edition of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam can be pre-purchased now, at a 25% discount. At release, the Standard Edition will be priced at $24.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition at $29.99. The pre-purchase discount offers the DDE version at $22.49 from now until launch. In addition, the pre-purchase will enable buyers to join a final closed beta weekend before launch.

The Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Digital Deluxe Edition contains a mix of exclusive in-game items, cosmetic unlocks and cool bonuses, including:

  • 2 Exclusive Items: Camouflage “Boonie” Hats for the North Vietnamese and U.S. factions
  • 4 Early Cosmetic Item Unlocks:
    • PAVN – Camo Ushanka
    • NLF – Headscarf
    • US Army/Marines – Lowland ERDL Helmet
    • US Pilot – Dark Horse Helmet
  • The official soundtrack featuring original music from the game

The sequel to the smash hit Rising Storm, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is a hardcore tactical first-person-shooter set in the brutal killing fields of the Vietnam War. The game is a brutal, authentic recreation of the Vietnam War, allowing players to join the fight – whether it be on the sides of the powerful United States Military or the fearless Vietnamese resistance fighters.

Tripwire Interactive is also pleased to reveal to fans the final suggested hardware specs for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam:

Minimum Spec
Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
Intel® Core™ i3 @ 2.5GHz or AMD Phenom @ 2.5GHz
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460 or ATI Radeon™ HD 5850
4 GB RAM

Recommended Spec
Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
Intel i5 @ 3.2GHz or AMD @4GHz
NVIDIA® GeForce® 760 or AMD R9 270X
6 GB RAM

