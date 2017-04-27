Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Specs and Deluxe Edition Preorders

Tripwire Interactive today is pleased to announce that the sequel to the smash hit Rising Storm, PC Gamer’s 2013 ‘Multiplayer Game of the Year’, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is now available for pre-purchase through Steam. As it marches closer to its impending release, the Digital Deluxe Edition of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam can be pre-purchased now, at a 25% discount. At release, the Standard Edition will be priced at $24.99 and the Digital Deluxe Edition at $29.99. The pre-purchase discount offers the DDE version at $22.49 from now until launch. In addition, the pre-purchase will enable buyers to join a final closed beta weekend before launch.



The Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Digital Deluxe Edition contains a mix of exclusive in-game items, cosmetic unlocks and cool bonuses, including:

2 Exclusive Items: Camouflage “Boonie” Hats for the North Vietnamese and U.S. factions

4 Early Cosmetic Item Unlocks: PAVN – Camo Ushanka NLF – Headscarf US Army/Marines – Lowland ERDL Helmet US Pilot – Dark Horse Helmet

The official soundtrack featuring original music from the game