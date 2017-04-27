Dawn of War III Released

SEGA announces the release of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, the
latest installment in the sci-fi real-time strategy series. The recent
Fragments of War trailer
offers the latest look at the game, and the announcement has all the details on
the game, as well as Relic General Manager Justin Dowdeswell's comments about
the release marking "a huge step forward into a new era for the studio:
Relic
Entertainment and SEGA Europe welcome players back to battle today with the
release of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III on Windows PC. Dawn of War III
brings the iconic Warhammer 40,000 universe to life, immersing players in the
explosive brutality of galactic war as they vie for supremacy and survival.
Dawn of War III marks the franchise’s return to real-time strategy essentials
like base building, massive armies, and resource management, while retaining the
series’ innovations in powerful heroes and unit customization. The result is a
fresh take on RTS, made even better by the introduction of the largest units and
most devastating abilities Relic has ever produced on-screen.
“This is a huge day for everyone at Relic,” said Philippe Boulle, Game Director
of Dawn of War III. “Seeing Dawn of War III in the hands of players is the
culmination of years of effort. We’ve been blown away by the reception at shows,
and during betas. We’re thrilled to get it in the hands of fans.”
The battles of Dawn of War III surge to life as three familiar foes clash once
more: Space Marines, genetically modified super soldiers fighting for the
Imperium of Man; the Eldar, a mysterious race imbued with powerful psychic
abilities; and the Orks, a brutal and violent horde of hooligans that are as
entertaining to watch as they are terrifying to encounter.
A mysterious prophecy, a powerful weapon, and a planet re-emerging from the Warp
set the events of the single-player campaign in motion. Told from the
perspectives of all three factions, you’ll uncover a dark truth lies beneath the
surface as the fates of Gabriel Angelos, Farseer Macha, and Gorgutz ‘Ead’unter
become increasingly intertwined. The 17-mission campaign challenges you to
command epic heroes, assemble huge armies, and wage war across a range of
hostile environments.
In Multiplayer, the scale of Dawn of War III hits its peak as teams of up to
three players go head-to-head in a fast-paced fight to the finish. But before
you hit the battlefield, you’ll need to forge an army. With three factions, 27
elite heroes, and 60 Doctrines available to unlock, there are unprecedented
options to shape your playstyle, and obliterate your foes across eight dynamic
maps.
“This release marks a huge step forward into a new era for the studio,” said
Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager of Relic. “It’s the perfect way to kick off
our 20th year of making great games and a strong sign of what’s to come. This is
only the beginning.”