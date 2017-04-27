Dawn of War III Released

Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe welcome players back to battle today with the release of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III on Windows PC. Dawn of War III brings the iconic Warhammer 40,000 universe to life, immersing players in the explosive brutality of galactic war as they vie for supremacy and survival.



Dawn of War III marks the franchise’s return to real-time strategy essentials like base building, massive armies, and resource management, while retaining the series’ innovations in powerful heroes and unit customization. The result is a fresh take on RTS, made even better by the introduction of the largest units and most devastating abilities Relic has ever produced on-screen.



“This is a huge day for everyone at Relic,” said Philippe Boulle, Game Director of Dawn of War III. “Seeing Dawn of War III in the hands of players is the culmination of years of effort. We’ve been blown away by the reception at shows, and during betas. We’re thrilled to get it in the hands of fans.”



The battles of Dawn of War III surge to life as three familiar foes clash once more: Space Marines, genetically modified super soldiers fighting for the Imperium of Man; the Eldar, a mysterious race imbued with powerful psychic abilities; and the Orks, a brutal and violent horde of hooligans that are as entertaining to watch as they are terrifying to encounter.



A mysterious prophecy, a powerful weapon, and a planet re-emerging from the Warp set the events of the single-player campaign in motion. Told from the perspectives of all three factions, you’ll uncover a dark truth lies beneath the surface as the fates of Gabriel Angelos, Farseer Macha, and Gorgutz ‘Ead’unter become increasingly intertwined. The 17-mission campaign challenges you to command epic heroes, assemble huge armies, and wage war across a range of hostile environments.



In Multiplayer, the scale of Dawn of War III hits its peak as teams of up to three players go head-to-head in a fast-paced fight to the finish. But before you hit the battlefield, you’ll need to forge an army. With three factions, 27 elite heroes, and 60 Doctrines available to unlock, there are unprecedented options to shape your playstyle, and obliterate your foes across eight dynamic maps.



“This release marks a huge step forward into a new era for the studio,” said Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager of Relic. “It’s the perfect way to kick off our 20th year of making great games and a strong sign of what’s to come. This is only the beginning.”