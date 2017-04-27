The Culling Free Weekend

Welcome to The Culling. As a contestant on this deadly game show you must explore, scavenge items, craft weapons, and build traps that will enable you to slay your fellow contestants and emerge victorious before the end of the round. Only with cunning, skill, and a little luck will you be able to prevail and survive the match.



Unlike add-on modes in open-world survival games, The Culling redefines the Battle Royale genre by providing a tightly focused stand-alone experience that delivers incredible thrills and endless story-worthy moments.