Awesomenauts Going Free-to-Play

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A post on Steam reveals that Awesomenauts is going free-to-play in about a month on May 24th. The Windows, Linux, and OS X platformer MOBA still costs $24.99 for now, so you may want to hold off on that purchase if you are interested. This video celebrates the news, and here is how they introduce the details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 27 April 2017, 15:14.
Chatbear Announcements.