Awesomenauts Going Free-to-Play

Going free-to-play has always made sense for Awesomenauts, as more players simply means it’s a better game for everyone. It greatly improves the matchmaking and networking experience, and brings more people to community events and the amazing community-made mods.



We couldn't have done this without your support! Your continued feedback inspires us to dream big, and many of the changes we’re introducing with 4.0 are a direct result of that. Thanks to your support, Awesomenauts has grown from a scrappy indie title to one of the few enduring online games. And with your help we're going to launch Awesomenauts into the stratosphere!



Before we get down to talk about all the cool new stuff, we need to mention two very important things that will stay the same amidst all of these big changes:

Awesomenauts is still the platforming MOBA you know and love. Nothing changes to the gameplay.

We won’t sell power. You can’t pay to win. Players won’t be able to spend real money to get an advantage during matches.

So, with that out of the way: let's get down to all the cool new stuff in this update!