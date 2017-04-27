 
Awesomenauts Going Free-to-Play

[Apr 27, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 2 Comments

A post on Steam reveals that Awesomenauts is going free-to-play in about a month on May 24th. The Windows, Linux, and OS X platformer MOBA still costs $24.99 for now, so you may want to hold off on that purchase if you are interested. This video celebrates the news, and here is how they introduce the details:

Going free-to-play has always made sense for Awesomenauts, as more players simply means it’s a better game for everyone. It greatly improves the matchmaking and networking experience, and brings more people to community events and the amazing community-made mods.

We couldn't have done this without your support! Your continued feedback inspires us to dream big, and many of the changes we’re introducing with 4.0 are a direct result of that. Thanks to your support, Awesomenauts has grown from a scrappy indie title to one of the few enduring online games. And with your help we're going to launch Awesomenauts into the stratosphere!

Before we get down to talk about all the cool new stuff, we need to mention two very important things that will stay the same amidst all of these big changes:

  • Awesomenauts is still the platforming MOBA you know and love. Nothing changes to the gameplay.
  • We won’t sell power. You can’t pay to win. Players won’t be able to spend real money to get an advantage during matches.

So, with that out of the way: let's get down to all the cool new stuff in this update!

