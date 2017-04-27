Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Announced

Focus Home Interactive announces Pro Cycling Manager 2017
for Windows and
Tour de France 2017
for consoles are both coming this June, offering the
latest installments in these bicycle racing series.
We are happy to announce that Pro Cycling Manager 2017 will release in
June this year on PC.
Become a sports manager, and lead your favorite pro team to victory. Today,
discover the first images of Pro Cycling Manager 2017!
Manage a professional cycling team and compete against today's best riders in
over 200 races (500+ stages) across the world, including iconic races such as La
Vuelta and the iconic Tour de France.
The most important decisions are in your hands. From rider scouting,
recruitment, staff hiring, contract negotiations, and sponsor management, make
the right calls to secure the win. Every stage counts, and even during the
races, the strategies and choices are up to you!
Take part in an exciting 2017 season packed with unique routes, punctuated by
the iconic Tour de France 2017 and its memorable routes: from Düsseldorf to the
Champs-Elysées, through Belgium and Marseille.
For the first time in the series, organize your team in a paceline at any time
during the race to protect your riders and allow them to prepare ahead of
key-areas. Your opponents not only weigh in the potential of your riders for
each stage, but also evaluate them with a long-term perspective.
In-race pace and stamina management have been made more realistic, thanks to an
improved physics engine that better accounts for climbs and descents. In Career
mode, you can also now adapt the schedule and intensity of your training regimen
to each rider in order to grant them with performance boosts during
competitions.
Players can now form clans in order to join other members of the community to
organize competitions, chat and compare achievements in-game. Likewise, a
revamped progression system has been introduced in Pro Cyclist mode - perform
well and fulfill the objectives given by your manager to progress within your
team and beyond!
Stay tuned for more info about the new features and additions to Pro Cycling
Manager 2017, as we unveil new information over the coming months before the
game’s release!
