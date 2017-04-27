Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Announced

We are happy to announce that Pro Cycling Manager 2017 will release in June this year on PC.



Become a sports manager, and lead your favorite pro team to victory. Today, discover the first images of Pro Cycling Manager 2017!



Manage a professional cycling team and compete against today's best riders in over 200 races (500+ stages) across the world, including iconic races such as La Vuelta and the iconic Tour de France.



The most important decisions are in your hands. From rider scouting, recruitment, staff hiring, contract negotiations, and sponsor management, make the right calls to secure the win. Every stage counts, and even during the races, the strategies and choices are up to you!



Take part in an exciting 2017 season packed with unique routes, punctuated by the iconic Tour de France 2017 and its memorable routes: from Düsseldorf to the Champs-Elysées, through Belgium and Marseille.



For the first time in the series, organize your team in a paceline at any time during the race to protect your riders and allow them to prepare ahead of key-areas. Your opponents not only weigh in the potential of your riders for each stage, but also evaluate them with a long-term perspective.



In-race pace and stamina management have been made more realistic, thanks to an improved physics engine that better accounts for climbs and descents. In Career mode, you can also now adapt the schedule and intensity of your training regimen to each rider in order to grant them with performance boosts during competitions.



Players can now form clans in order to join other members of the community to organize competitions, chat and compare achievements in-game. Likewise, a revamped progression system has been introduced in Pro Cyclist mode - perform well and fulfill the objectives given by your manager to progress within your team and beyond!



Stay tuned for more info about the new features and additions to Pro Cycling Manager 2017, as we unveil new information over the coming months before the game’s release!



Become a sports manager, and lead your favorite pro team to victory in Pro Cycling Manager 2017 in June this year on PC!