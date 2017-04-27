Battlefield 1 Spring Update

Being a successful Battlefield player is all about playing the objective and working together as a team. With the Spring Update, we want to further push the team aspect of Battlefield and make teamwork an even bigger part of the experience – with the introduction of Platoons as this update’s central feature.



In this update, we are also releasing some much asked for server administration settings – yes, we heard you! More on that below.



We hope you will like the new features, bug fixes, and balance tweaks. See you on the Battlefield!