Battlefield 1 Spring Update

[Apr 27, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 5 Comments

These Battlefield 1 Update Notes detail the Spring Update that's now live in the World War I first-person shooter (thanks VG247). This post is long and quite detailed, but the intro is a pretty concise summary:

Being a successful Battlefield player is all about playing the objective and working together as a team. With the Spring Update, we want to further push the team aspect of Battlefield and make teamwork an even bigger part of the experience – with the introduction of Platoons as this update’s central feature.

In this update, we are also releasing some much asked for server administration settings – yes, we heard you! More on that below.

We hope you will like the new features, bug fixes, and balance tweaks. See you on the Battlefield!

