Ghost Recon Wildlands Patched

The PC Title Update 3.5 is now live on Uplay and Steam. Please update your game to take advantage of all the fixes and new features. Here is the complete list:

NEW FEATURES

Players can request for help now while in down state.

BUG FIXES

Fixed the fast travel icon not being displayed on the tacmap when using a Steam Controller.

Fixed an issue where the screen would flicker when exiting the vehicle while using the Tobii Eye tracking device.

Fixed an issue where the game language was not automatically set if the Arabic language was set as the title's language, from the Steam client.

Fixed an issue where the game would show an incorrect display resolution in the Video menu if ALT+TAB was used during the confirmation pop-up message.

Fixed an issue where the gray screen when the character is downed was displayed in NVIDIA Ansel.

Fixed an issue where the 360 screenshot in Ansel had visual corruption if Ansel was used while the Night Vision was activated.

Fixed an issue where the Weapon Fanatic achievement was not awarded if the weapon pack item was bought from the in game store.

NARCO ROAD