Ghost Recon Wildlands Patched

This
post on Steam
has details on a new version 3.5 title update for Tom Clancy's
Ghost Recon Wildlands
. They say this is now available through Steam and
Uplay
, offering the following notes on what
it does:
The PC Title Update 3.5 is now live on Uplay and Steam. Please update your
game to take advantage of all the fixes and new features. Here is the complete
list:
NEW FEATURES
- Players can request for help now while in down
state.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed the fast travel icon not being displayed on
the tacmap when using a Steam Controller.
- Fixed an issue where the screen would flicker when
exiting the vehicle while using the Tobii Eye tracking device.
- Fixed an issue where the game language was not
automatically set if the Arabic language was set as the title's language,
from the Steam client.
- Fixed an issue where the game would show an
incorrect display resolution in the Video menu if ALT+TAB was used during
the confirmation pop-up message.
- Fixed an issue where the gray screen when the
character is downed was displayed in NVIDIA Ansel.
- Fixed an issue where the 360 screenshot in Ansel
had visual corruption if Ansel was used while the Night Vision was
activated.
- Fixed an issue where the Weapon Fanatic
achievement was not awarded if the weapon pack item was bought from the in
game store.
NARCO ROAD
- Fixed and issue where the screen would flicker
when using nitro boost while being detected.