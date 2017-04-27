DiRT 4 Soundtrack Details and Trailer

Codemasters & Deep Silver today released a new DiRT® 4™ gameplay trailer showcasing the breadth of racing that fans will be able to experience on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, the all-in-one entertainment system from Microsoft, and Windows PC via Steam for $59.99 on June 6th. You can view the new DiRT 4 gameplay trailer on the official website: http://www.dirt4game.com or directly on the official YouTube channel https://youtu.be/D-9JLHIqUfQ.



The new trailer features the track ‘Instigators’ by Grace Potter, one of the songs from the amazing in-game soundtrack that has been created for DiRT 4 in an exclusive partnership with Globe, Universal Music’s in-house sync team. The agreement with Globe will see more than 40 licensed tracks appear throughout the game, matching DiRT’s unique style and tone and includes exclusive tracks from artists such as The Amazons, Sigma, Freak and Pretty Vicious alongside tracks from The Chemical Brothers, Disclosure, Queens Of The Stone Age and Bastille.