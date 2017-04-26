Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Next Week

|
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade was announced for release this spring, and now Stardock specifies we should expect the 4X space strategy expansion on May 4th. The Crusade expansion page on the GalCiv3 website now reflects the new release date, and is there for you if you are looking for more details about the project. Here's their overview:
