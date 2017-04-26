 
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Next Week

[Apr 26, 2017, 6:24 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade was announced for release this spring, and now Stardock specifies we should expect the 4X space strategy expansion on May 4th. The Crusade expansion page on the GalCiv3 website now reflects the new release date, and is there for you if you are looking for more details about the project. Here's their overview:

COMING 05.04.17*

The shield around Earth has been eliminated, but humanity has been anything but idle. Furious that their attempts at diplomacy and goodwill were met with treachery and violence, Earth has turned to its most valuable asset: its people. From spies trained in espionage to soldiers ready to invade enemy planets, the galaxy is ready for a crusade.

*Requires Galactic Civilizations III (sold separately) to play.

