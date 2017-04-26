 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Earthfall Early Access

[Apr 26, 2017, 6:24 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the early access release of Earthfall, a Windows co-op sci-fi shooter for up to four players. This post discusses early access and lays out a roadmap to the game's full release, and you can get a look at the game in this early access trailer. Here's word:

EARTHFALL: The end of the world is here! Emerging from the devastation of a global meteor strike, aliens swarm the landscape and ravage the planet. Everyday people must stand together and fight back with a wide variety of weapons, supplies, and defenses as they battle through the towns and wilderness of the Pacific Northwest.

Coming to Steam Early Access in early 2017 and later to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Earthfall is a co-operative shooter for up to four players. Using team-based tactics to fortify holdouts and complete objectives, players must work together to survive EARTHFALL!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Galactic Civilizations III: Crusade Next Week
Earthfall Early Access
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Call of Duty: WWII In November
Vivendi and Ubisoft to Finally Get a Room?
Alien: Isolation 2 Rumor Disputed
Scanner Sombre Released
Hearts of Iron IV: Death or Dishonor Announced
Age of Heroes VR Announced
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.