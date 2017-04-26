 
[Apr 26, 2017, 6:24 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Link of the Day: M. Night Shyamalan Confirms Sequel for 'Unbreakable' and 'Split'. I liked Unbreakable. No word if M. Night will reprise his tour de force role as "suspicious game attendee." Thanks Kxmode.

R.I.P.: Jonathan Demme Dead: ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Director Was 73.

Into the Black
Call of Duty: WWII In November
Vivendi and Ubisoft to Finally Get a Room?
Alien: Isolation 2 Rumor Disputed
Scanner Sombre Released
Hearts of Iron IV: Death or Dishonor Announced
Age of Heroes VR Announced
