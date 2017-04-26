Call of Duty: WWII In November

The promised reveal of Call of Duty: WWII on the
Call of Duty website revealed a
November 3rd release date for Sledgehammer's upcoming installment in the
first-person shooter series. They offered
a new trailer (NSFW) to show
off the franchise's return to the World War II roots (and Nazi zombies!).
The Activision blog has more, saying preorder customers will get access to
the private beta, noting the beta will come to the PlayStation 4 before Windows
or Xbox One. They offer screenshots along with details, saying that a full
multiplayer reveal will come at E3 in June. Here's word:
Today,
Activision and Sledgehammer Games provided the first glimpse of the title that’s
taking Call of Duty back to its roots - Call of Duty: WWII. We’re talking boots-
on- the- ground gameplay delivering a visceral and immersive gameplay experience
unlike anything we’ve seen before.
In addition to watching the worldwide reveal stream today, we also met with
Sledgehammer Games Co-Founders and Studio Heads, Michael Condrey and Glen
Schofield for added insights on what’s to come in the new game. They explained
to us that Call of Duty: WWII is a very personal journey for the team, as they
have been hard at work on this project for the last two and a half years. “This
is based on one of the most monumental moments in human history, and we get to
honor and respect that global sacrifice, to honor the men and women who fought
for freedom on all fronts, on a global scale,” said Condrey.
Schofield added that the team named the main character after his father, who
passed away during production. “The story Call of Duty: WWII follows a global
and diverse cast, but for me it honors my father Ronald “Red” Daniels and his
squad, and not just what they went through from a global perspective, but what
they went through personally. We like to tell a story within a story, and this
is no different.”
Both Condrey and Schofield underscored the fact that Call of Duty: WWII is about
a squad’s remarkable journey of personal growth and heroism across Europe in
World War II, and is a story about common men and women doing uncommon things to
preserve freedom.
Welcome to the Fighting First
No mission too difficult. No sacrifice too great. Duty first!
Call of Duty: WWII focuses on the actions of a squad from 1944 to 1945, but will
also touch on events from 1940 to 1944 to help set the stage for the narrative
and establish the characters. It takes place in the European theater of
conflict, at a time when the Allied forces were finally starting to gather
strength on their march into Germany. You and your squad will fight your way
through occupied France, Belgium, and across the Rhine into Germany.
The Front Lines and Beyond
Highlighting the diverse ensemble cast, players will also encounter the French
resistance movement, featuring strong and vibrant characters who were fighting
for their homeland even after all seemed lost. The game takes players from the
beaches of Normandy to the liberation of Paris and beyond, across a variety of
heart-racing engagements and epic battles.
To complement today’s gameplay reveal trailer and touch on more of the action
that is coming in Call of Duty: WWII, here’s a few insights on two of the
missions from the Campaign:
Hürtgen Forest: An old-growth forest on the German border where Allied
forces engage in devastating encounters. In the heat of battle, the German
Army uses tree burst bombs that detonate at treetop level, showering
soldiers with wooden shrapnel. When your unit is zeroed-in-on by hostile
artillery, the forest explodes around you as debris rains down.
Normandy: From inside a Higgins landing boat, your squad will storm
Omaha Beach in a visceral audiovisual experience unlike any D-Day landing
experienced in a game to date. You and your fellow soldiers must overcome
the enemy defenses to serve as the tip of the spear for the Allied invasion.
Multiplayer
There will be a Multiplayer reveal for Call of Duty: WWII at E3, which will take
place in Los Angeles from June 13-15. You won’t want to miss it.
Multiplayer elements coming to Call of Duty: WWII include:
War: This narrative-driven mode brings a gripping new layer of
excitement to Axis vs. Allies team play.
Divisions: A new approach to Create-a-Class and character customization
as you enlist in a division and progress through the ranks.
Headquarters: A brand-new, social feature for Call
of Duty, where you rally and interact with your fellow soldiers.
Call of Duty: WWII will be released on November 3, 2017. Pre-orders at
participating retailers include access to the Private Beta, available first on
the PlayStation4, scheduled for later this year.