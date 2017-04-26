 
Vivendi and Ubisoft to Finally Get a Room?

[Apr 26, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - 8 Comments

Reuters reports Vivendi is ramping up efforts to acquire more of Ubisoft (thanks VG247), the latest in an ongoing hostile takeover attempt with roots that stretch back more than a decade to an effort to stave off a different hostile takeover by EA. They include details from a couple of anonymous sources:

French media giant Vivendi will accelerate acquisitions in video games and advertising this year to allay investor concerns about its strategy, mixed results and poor share performance, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Advertising group Havas and video games maker Ubisoft are expected to be the first targets as Vivendi moves into the next phase of its expansion, the sources said.

In three years, Chairman Vincent Bollore has spent nearly 15 billion euros ($16 billion) of Vivendi's cash on shareholders and acquisitions, including taking large stakes in Telecom Italia and Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

Yet Vivendi's shares have fallen by about 3 percent over the period and analysts are still awaiting more details from the company about how exactly its strategy will pan out.

