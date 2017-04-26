Vivendi and Ubisoft to Finally Get a Room?

|
Reuters reports Vivendi is ramping up efforts to acquire more of Ubisoft (thanks VG247), the latest in an ongoing hostile takeover attempt with roots that stretch back more than a decade to an effort to stave off a different hostile takeover by EA. They include details from a couple of anonymous sources:
