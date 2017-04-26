 
Alien: Isolation 2 Rumor Disputed

[Apr 26, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - 5 Comments

Eurogamer refutes the recent rumor that Creative Assembly is working on an Alien: Isolation sequel. The original report on PlayStation Universe cites "sources," but now Eurogamer breaks out their "own sources" to refute this. They hear that the Halo Wars 2 team is prototyping a different project that isn't Alien-related, and that almost none of the original Alien: Isolation team is still with the company. We suggest a steel-cage anonymous source fight to sort out the conflicting rumors, but an alternative approach will be to wait and see how this plays out.

