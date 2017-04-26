 
Scanner Sombre Released

[Apr 26, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - 2 Comments

Steam News announces the release of Scanner Sombre, just a couple of days after the game's surprise announcement. Here's the launch trailer, and here's word:

Inspired by Gone Home and Dear Esther, Scanner Sombre is a cave exploration experience. With stunning visuals and a terrifying theme, it is the 6th major video game released by Introversion Software - creators of the BAFTA award winning Prison Architect as well as Uplink, Darwinia and DEFCON.

