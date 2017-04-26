 
Hearts of Iron IV: Death or Dishonor Announced

[Apr 26, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - 1 Comment

Paradox Interactive announces Death or Dishonor, a new expansion for Hearts of Iron IV coming to the World War II real-time strategy sequel. This focuses on some of the smaller countries involved in the conflict, simulating the difficult position of being caught between a rock and a hard place. This is a paid DLC that's part of the season pass, and it will be accompanied by a free update for all users. Its expected later this year, and in the meantime you can see a bit of how this plays out in this announcement trailer. Here are some details:

Death or Dishonor introduces new National Focus trees for Hungary, Romania, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia, which revolve around navigating the ideological (and physical) land mines of central Europe during World War II. This content furthers Paradox’s goal of capturing the unique wartime experience of every nation involved in World War II, but players will also find new opportunities to change the course of history if they so choose.

Death or Dishonor - and the accompanying free update - will also include:

  • Revamp of Air Gameplay: Take to the skies with new mechanics and quality of life updates that make it easier to bring your airpower to bear.
  • Equipment Conversion: Update your arsenal by converting older units -- or make use of captured enemy vehicles and gear.
  • New Music and Art: Three new thematic musical tracks from composer Andreas Waldetoft, new art content for the four focus nations, and new troop voiceovers.
  • New Diplomatic and Puppet Interactions: License military technology to bring other nations’ weapons to the field or sell your advances to the highest bidder. Fascist countries get new subject levels like Reichskommissariat, with access to licenses, industry and strategic resources. The instated governments are held in an iron grip, making it harder for them to break free.
  • Improved Map Design and Display: the world map has been clarified to make it easier to follow the action around the world. New impassable areas create tactical choke-points and more historical gameplay

