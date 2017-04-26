Age of Heroes VR Announced

|
Omnigames announces Age of Heroes VR, an upcoming multiplayer action/RPG that brings MMORPG-style gameplay to virtual reality. This will come to VIVE, Rift, and PlayStationVR, with support for cross-platform play between all three. This will support (and require) full body movement, though it can be configured to work without a full room-scale setup. There's no release date yet, but they promise closed beta testing "soon," and they plan on accepting signups from potential testers shortly. "With Age of Heroes, we integrated the traditional role-playing features and first person boss battles into the VR genre to create an immersive and refreshing game experience," explains YongMing Wang, senior producer at Omnigames. "We look forward to receiving player feedback in the upcoming closed beta and then sharing the game with the world upon full launch." Here's an announcement trailer, and here's more:
