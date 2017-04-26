 
Age of Heroes VR Announced

[Apr 26, 2017, 10:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

Omnigames announces Age of Heroes VR, an upcoming multiplayer action/RPG that brings MMORPG-style gameplay to virtual reality. This will come to VIVE, Rift, and PlayStationVR, with support for cross-platform play between all three. This will support (and require) full body movement, though it can be configured to work without a full room-scale setup. There's no release date yet, but they promise closed beta testing "soon," and they plan on accepting signups from potential testers shortly. "With Age of Heroes, we integrated the traditional role-playing features and first person boss battles into the VR genre to create an immersive and refreshing game experience," explains YongMing Wang, senior producer at Omnigames. "We look forward to receiving player feedback in the upcoming closed beta and then sharing the game with the world upon full launch." Here's an announcement trailer, and here's more:

Age Of Heroes VR is set to include life-like body movement for combat to help the combat experience feel more natural, reduce motion sickness and increase immersion into the game world."We were thinking about how to make the combat more immersive and thrilling in VR. One of the answers is Actual Body Movements: you are not only playing the game with VR controllers but also using your own body." Said Omnigames.

"In Age of Heroes, you need actually move your body like squatting or quickly side-stepping to avoid attacks and boss abilities. If you worried about room size or other problems, you can set different game configurations to finish all these movements in a slight body reaction. It will be fun and feel real!"
About Age Of Heroes VR

Set in a fantasy world, Age Of Heroes pits players against challenging enemies in multiplayer raids. Utilizing actual body movement, players can sling fireballs, summon creatures and heal allies in an engrossing multiplayer virtual reality experience that seeks to provide fans of MMORPG combat with the VR game they have been looking for.

