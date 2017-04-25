New GeForce Drivers

|
The GeForce website now offers new GeForce Game Ready 381.89 WHQL drivers. They offer details on the support these provide for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, Batman: Arkham VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Wilson's Heart.
