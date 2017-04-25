Batman: Arkham VR Released

|
To the batpoles! Batman: Arkham VR is now available for HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift, offering the chance to don the cowl of the Batman that was previously only available on PlayStationVR. Here's a launch trailer with photorealistic graphics, mostly because it's mostly reaction shots from people who've tried the game, rather than actual gameplay. Here's what to expect:
