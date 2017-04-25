 
Batman: Arkham VR Released

[Apr 25, 2017, 9:11 pm ET] - 1 Comment

To the batpoles! Batman: Arkham VR is now available for HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift, offering the chance to don the cowl of the Batman that was previously only available on PlayStationVR. Here's a launch trailer with photorealistic graphics, mostly because it's mostly reaction shots from people who've tried the game, rather than actual gameplay. Here's what to expect:

The first virtual reality experience to immerse players into the Dark Knight’s universe, Batman™: Arkham VR allows fans to step into Batman’s cowl like never before. PC players with HTC Vive™ and Oculus Rift hardware are now able to experience Gotham City through the eyes of the World’s Greatest Detective, and delve deep into a tense Batman™: Arkham mystery. Players will enter a virtual reality world where they must think like Batman™ and utilise his legendary gadgets, unraveling a plot that threatens the lives of his closest allies.

Batman™: Arkham VR will support both the Oculus Touch and Vive Controllers, and also have full gamepad support on PC, including the PS4™ Dual Shock 4 Controller, Xbox One Controller and the Steam™ Controller.

