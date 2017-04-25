 
Heroes of the Storm 2.0 Launches; D.Va Plans Revealed

[Apr 25, 2017, 9:11 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Heroes of the Storm version 2.0 has launched as planned, kicking off a new era for Blizzard's MOBA with a new reward system, new quests, and more. This also includes the launch of the game's newest hero, Genji, the ninja assassin from Overwatch as well as the Hanamura map loosely based on the shooter. Speaking of which, they also celebrate version 2.0 a new trailer called Hanamura Showdown revealing D.Va is coming to Heroes "soon," bringing the same sort of mobile tanking she provides in Overwatch. There is also a crossover element to the quests which include Overwatch unlocks. These launch notes have the details on the new patch, and this page offers a profile on Genji.

