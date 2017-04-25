 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

New Julian Gollop Game Crowdfunding

[Apr 25, 2017, 9:11 pm ET] - 10 Comments

A Fig crowdfunding campaign is now underway for Phoenix Point, a new project from Snapshot Games being designed by Julian Gollop, father of the X-COM series. They are closing in on the halfway mark towards a $500K goal, and say this will come to both Steam and GOG. Here's word on the game:

Phoenix Point is the new strategy game from the creator of the original X-COM series. It features turn based tactics and world based strategy in a fight against a terrifying, alien menace.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
Batman: Arkham VR Released
Heroes of the Storm 2.0 Launches; D.Va Plans Revealed
New Julian Gollop Game Crowdfunding
Sailaway Early Access
GTA Online Tiny Racers Update & Tax Refund
Games of Glory Open Beta
Immortal Redneck Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.