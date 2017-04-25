Sailaway Early Access

In Sailaway, the oceans of the planet have been recreated with unparalleled accuracy; making a trip across the Pacific take months, just as it would on a real boat. With a persistent online world, adjust your settings and your boat will continue to sail even if you aren’t online. Receive updates via email as your boat continues its progress, but don't forget to check in often – with real-time weather data pulled from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) conditions can change in just a few hours.