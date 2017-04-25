 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Sailaway Early Access

[Apr 25, 2017, 9:11 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Steam now offers early access to Sailaway - The Sailing Simulator, a Styx-free chance to set an open course for the virgin sea. Here's a trailer with a look, and here's more:

In Sailaway, the oceans of the planet have been recreated with unparalleled accuracy; making a trip across the Pacific take months, just as it would on a real boat. With a persistent online world, adjust your settings and your boat will continue to sail even if you aren’t online. Receive updates via email as your boat continues its progress, but don't forget to check in often – with real-time weather data pulled from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) conditions can change in just a few hours.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
Batman: Arkham VR Released
Heroes of the Storm 2.0 Launches; D.Va Plans Revealed
New Julian Gollop Game Crowdfunding
Sailaway Early Access
GTA Online Tiny Racers Update & Tax Refund
Games of Glory Open Beta
Immortal Redneck Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.