 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

GTA Online Tiny Racers Update & Tax Refund

[Apr 25, 2017, 9:11 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Rockstar Games announces the release of the promised Tiny Racers update for GTA Online. Here's word on the new mode and the chance to get some free cash money via a tax refund for your totally legit income in the game:

Reminisce about the good old days while you hysterically race to avoid bursting into flames in Tiny Racers, the new retro-styled Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

Tiny Racers channels the spirit of classic GTA titles with a shifting, bird’s-eye perspective designed to bring you a new flavor of vehicle combat. Up to four players can duke it out for the top spot across seven new courses with just one rule: Don’t blow up. Fall too far behind first place and your tiny car goes boom.

Scattered across the track are various power-ups ranging from Rockets and Bombs to light-wielding Shotaros and Special Vehicles. Making good use of these power-ups is key to closing the distance and avoiding a fiery doom. To celebrate the launch of Tiny Racers we’re currently awarding Double GTA$ & RP to all participants.

PLAY GTA ONLINE THIS WEEK TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR A TAX REFUND BONUS
Log in and play GTA Online on PS4, Xbox One or PC at any point between now and Sunday, April 30th to be eligible for a GTA$425K tax refund compliments of the San Andreas State Treasury Department, to be deposited in your Maze Bank account during the month of May.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
Batman: Arkham VR Released
Heroes of the Storm 2.0 Launches; D.Va Plans Revealed
New Julian Gollop Game Crowdfunding
Sailaway Early Access
GTA Online Tiny Racers Update & Tax Refund
Games of Glory Open Beta
Immortal Redneck Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.