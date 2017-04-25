GTA Online Tiny Racers Update & Tax Refund

Rockstar Games
announces the release of the promised Tiny Racers update for
GTA Online
. Here's word on the new mode and the chance to get some free
cash money via a tax refund for your totally legit income in the game:
Reminisce about the good old days while you hysterically race to avoid
bursting into flames in Tiny Racers, the new retro-styled Adversary Mode in GTA
Online.
Tiny Racers channels the spirit of classic GTA titles with a shifting,
bird’s-eye perspective designed to bring you a new flavor of vehicle combat. Up
to four players can duke it out for the top spot across seven new courses with
just one rule: Don’t blow up. Fall too far behind first place and your tiny car
goes boom.
Scattered across the track are various power-ups ranging from Rockets and Bombs
to light-wielding Shotaros and Special Vehicles. Making good use of these
power-ups is key to closing the distance and avoiding a fiery doom. To celebrate
the launch of Tiny Racers we’re currently awarding Double GTA$ & RP to all
participants.
PLAY GTA ONLINE THIS WEEK TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR A TAX REFUND BONUS
Log in and play GTA Online on PS4, Xbox One or PC at any point between now and
Sunday, April 30th to be eligible for a GTA$425K tax refund compliments of the
San Andreas State Treasury Department, to be deposited in your Maze Bank account
during the month of May.