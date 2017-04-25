Games of Glory Open Beta

In Games of Glory, players will take center-stage in the arena as one of 15 powerful warriors, each with three unique abilities to take into battle. The five distinct classes - tank, support, carry, assassin and scout - provide players with the ability to choose the character that best fits their preferred play style. As players earn credits in a match, they will be able to customize their elite soldiers by purchasing and upgrading 50 unique non-character specific weapons. From flamethrowers and swords to rocket launchers and sniper rifles, dozens of deadly combinations are at the disposal of Games of Glory competitors.