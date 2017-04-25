 
Games of Glory Open Beta

[Apr 25, 2017, 9:11 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Open beta testing for Games of Glory is now underway, with the Windows edition of this sci-fi MOBA available for free on Steam. Developer the Lightbulb Crew sheds the following light on their project:

In Games of Glory, players will take center-stage in the arena as one of 15 powerful warriors, each with three unique abilities to take into battle. The five distinct classes - tank, support, carry, assassin and scout - provide players with the ability to choose the character that best fits their preferred play style. As players earn credits in a match, they will be able to customize their elite soldiers by purchasing and upgrading 50 unique non-character specific weapons. From flamethrowers and swords to rocket launchers and sniper rifles, dozens of deadly combinations are at the disposal of Games of Glory competitors.

