Immortal Redneck Released

[Apr 25, 2017, 9:11 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Immortal Redneck, a throwback first-person shooter from Spanish developer Crema. This trailer shows off the game and its serious Egyptian setting. Here's the hot word:

Immortal Redneck is a FPS set in Egypt with rogue-lite elements. The game mixes old-school first-person shooter action with a rogue-lite mechanics. Frantic gameplay, twitch controls and an arcade-style feel meet procedural dungeons, a complete skill tree, permanent death and 9 classes with different traits.

The game revolves around a redneck tourist who wakes up mummified in ancient Egypt after an accident. Why is he here? How did he survive the accident? And why the hell is he mummified?!

The answer lies within the three danger-filled pyramids of Giza, all protected by an army of monsters and huge bosses. Obviously, your mission is to get inside the pyramids, kill all the enemies and discover what's going on!

