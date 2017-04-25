Alien Isolation Sequel Rumored

|
PlayStation Universe offers an excerpt they say is from the upcoming issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine suggesting development of a sequel to Alien Isolation may be getting underway at Creative Assembly. It must be stressed, however, that this is presented as rumor, not fact. Word is: "Our sources tell us that after work is finished on Halo Wars 2, a new Alien game may start development over at Alien Isolation dev Creative Assembly."
