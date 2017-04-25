 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Bend, OR 04/29

Regularly scheduled events

Outlast 2 Released

[Apr 25, 2017, 10:33 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of Outlast 2, the action/adventure sequel from Red Barrels. The launch trailer for this came out a couple of days ago, and here are some details on the game:

Outlast 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed survival horror game Outlast. Set in the same universe as the first game, but with different characters and a different setting, Outlast 2 is a twisted new journey into the depths of the human mind and its dark secrets.

Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his followers, who left our wicked world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a town, deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knoth and his flock are preparing for the tribulations of the end of times and you’re right in the thick of it.

You are Blake Langermann, a cameraman working with your wife, Lynn. The two of you are investigative journalists willing to take risks and dig deep to uncover the stories no one else will dare touch.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Alien Isolation Sequel Rumored
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Multiplayer Delayed
Outlast 2 Released
Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm Part 2: Infiltration Released
Dawn of Andromeda Next Week
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Released
Overwatch "Non-Standard" Map Plans 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.